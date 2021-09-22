Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($3.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.39). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $23.22 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after buying an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,860 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

