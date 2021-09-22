Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yext (YEXT)

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/9/2021 – Yext was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

9/3/2021 – Yext had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Yext had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Yext had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Yext was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yext by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Yext by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 18.3% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

