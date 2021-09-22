Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $110,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. 450,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,559,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $194.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

