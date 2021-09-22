Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Short Interest Down 26.2% in August

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAL opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

