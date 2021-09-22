Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Up 0.1%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.44. 20,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 25,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.