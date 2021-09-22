Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,585 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

