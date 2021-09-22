Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,843 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.