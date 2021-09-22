Whiteheart Market Cap Hits $5.17 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Whiteheart has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $102,921.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $581.30 or 0.01377114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00068504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00168197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00108885 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.22 or 0.06854114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,228.64 or 1.00040611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002547 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.