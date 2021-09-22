Wickes Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wickes Group stock opened at GBX 243.60 ($3.18) on Wednesday. Wickes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 224.39 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 243.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £632.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04.

In other Wickes Group news, insider Mark Clare bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

