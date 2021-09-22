William James Shaner Sells 16,888 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William James Shaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06.

Entegris stock opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.46 and a 12 month high of $133.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

