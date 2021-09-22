Wilmington (LON:WIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $228.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 228 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 716714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.90).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £197.03 million and a PE ratio of 33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 205.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

