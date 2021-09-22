WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

Shares of WIMI stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.