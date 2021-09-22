Winfield Associates Inc. Boosts Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,529,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 365,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 97,136 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,223,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.87. 1,032,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,190,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $88.14.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

