Winfield Associates Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. II-VI accounts for about 1.0% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of II-VI by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth $174,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in II-VI by 775.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at $372,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

IIVI traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock worth $1,595,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

