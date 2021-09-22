Winfield Associates Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,617,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,686.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock worth $82,218,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $350.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,513. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.97 and its 200-day moving average is $342.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

