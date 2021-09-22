Winfield Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $453,666,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,408.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,597,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,771 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,374,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,801,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 681.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.82. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,889. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95.

