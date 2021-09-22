Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

WPK stock opened at C$42.88 on Wednesday. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$37.29 and a twelve month high of C$46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.89.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$299.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Winpak will post 1.7479462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPK shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 price objective on Winpak in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC set a C$40.47 target price on Winpak in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

