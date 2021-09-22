WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,331 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INS. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the first quarter worth $3,981,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 45.8% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 293,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 92,333 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 573,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after buying an additional 92,157 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 112.5% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 104.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 69,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Shares of INS stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.17 million, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 20.76%.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.