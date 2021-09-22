WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 164.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 115,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 64,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

