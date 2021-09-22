WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $413,000 Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of CURO Group worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 111,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 172.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 648,545 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 632,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,746 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CURO opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.98.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $669,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 138,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,888 in the last ninety days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

