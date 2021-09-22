WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $458,000 Stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CAI International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAI. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CAI International in the second quarter valued at about $71,231,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CAI International by 1,390.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 153,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CAI International by 241.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 101,989 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 419.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 94,708 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. On average, analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

