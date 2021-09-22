WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,512 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $27,725,426. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign stock opened at $271.16 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of -315.30 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

