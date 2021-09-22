WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.96 and last traded at $51.67. 21,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 44,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the second quarter worth about $9,950,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $8,528,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 173.9% during the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 143,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 26.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 123,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 242.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.