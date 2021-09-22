WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.96 and last traded at $51.67. 21,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 44,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the second quarter worth about $9,950,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $8,528,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 173.9% during the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 143,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 26.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 123,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 242.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

