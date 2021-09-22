Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,891.35

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,891.35 ($63.91) and traded as high as GBX 5,242 ($68.49). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 5,122 ($66.92), with a volume of 171,085 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,850.93 ($63.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,891.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,866.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.69.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

