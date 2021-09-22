World Asset Management Inc Has $316,000 Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Equitable by 62.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370,322 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Equitable by 54.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Equitable by 8.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

