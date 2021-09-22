World Asset Management Inc Has $330,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Newell Brands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

