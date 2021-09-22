World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

