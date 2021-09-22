World Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $12,735,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

JHG stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

