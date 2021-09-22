World Asset Management Inc Sells 45 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $252.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.95 and its 200 day moving average is $257.29. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

