World Asset Management Inc Sells 61 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $189.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.