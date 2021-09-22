World Asset Management Inc Sells 69 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.71 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

