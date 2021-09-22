Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.62

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Worley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Worley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

