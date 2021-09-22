XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO Sells $202,873.26 in Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $202,873.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XBiotech alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $297,788.66.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00.

Shares of XBIT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 57,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. XBiotech Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XBiotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in XBiotech by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in XBiotech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.