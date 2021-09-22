Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “
XBIO stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.