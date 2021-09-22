Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

XBIO stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 109.37% and a negative net margin of 1,502.43%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

