Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,019 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 907% compared to the typical daily volume of 399 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

