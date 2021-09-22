Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Xylem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 661,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 200,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

