Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ALLT stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. 68,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,593. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $538.88 million, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

