Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). Codexis reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

CDXS traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. 14,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Codexis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 167,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

