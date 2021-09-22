Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. GrowGeneration posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of GRWG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 48,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 2.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.