Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report sales of $8.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.21 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $27.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.58 billion to $27.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.35 billion to $38.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

