Zacks: Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

