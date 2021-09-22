Zacks: Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 127.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GME stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.14. 2,252,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,964,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.32 and its 200 day moving average is $191.22. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.06 and a beta of -2.20.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

