Zacks: Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. 334,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,378. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.87.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $56,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,926 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,289 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 246.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 215,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

