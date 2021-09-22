Zacks: Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. ReneSola also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOL shares. Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NYSE:SOL opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.22 million, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ReneSola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ReneSola by 357.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ReneSola by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 211,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ReneSola by 45.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,970 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter worth about $2,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.