Zacks: Analysts Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. 1,510,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

