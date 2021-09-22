Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.25. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06.

ARKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arko by 759.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arko by 2,069.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arko by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Arko by 31.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 644,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,927. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.