Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.16). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

SDC stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. 375,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,544,102. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,069 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,313 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 777,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 355,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 133,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

