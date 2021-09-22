Zacks: Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce sales of $14.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.69 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $12.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $56.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $57.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $62.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

ABBV stock opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,909,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.