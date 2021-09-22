Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cloudflare posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 806,460 shares of company stock worth $92,623,400. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.83. 102,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,279. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $134.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.10 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

