Zacks: Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

XRAY stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $6,570,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 363.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 438,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,735,000 after acquiring an additional 343,924 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

